KATHLEEN NIEMEIER

GODFREY — Kathleen A. Niemeier, 60, passed away at 6:38 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born on July 2, 1959 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Eugene E. and Mildred K. (Manley) Niemeier.

Kathleen is survived her sister Karen Dawdy; 2 nephews, Ryan (Kelsey) Dawdy and Nicholas (Paige) Dawdy; 1 niece Katelyn (Matthew) Baahlmann; 1 great niece and 2 great nephews, Olivia Baahlmann, Christopher Baahlmann and Henry Dawdy; 1 aunt, Hilda (Darrel) Fry; and 2 uncles, Lynn (Renee) Manley and Harold Manley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in law Chris Dawdy and several aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois with the Rev. Daniel Speckhard officiating.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Centerstone of Alton or Faith Lutheran Church of Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com