ALTON — Kathleen "Kathy" Sue Roach, 69 of Alton, Illinois, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 19, 1950, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the William and Laverna (Kruse) Roach.

Kathy worked as a C.N.A. for a variety of nursing homes throughout the area. She was a member of St. John U.C.C. in Brighton, Illinois. Kathy enjoyed crocheting, cooking, tole painting, crafting, and playing Bingo.

Kathy will be missed by her son, Christopher (Wendy) Schmidt of Brighton; mother, Laverna Roach; three grandchildren, Samantha (Lance) Enochs, Dylan Schmidt, and Debrena Schmidt; two great grandchildren, Lincoln Enochs, and a baby boy due in April; two sisters, Patricia (John) Kohrell and Jean (Gary) Highfill; one brother, Bill Roach; her nieces and nephews, especially her niece, Lisa Bodine, who was her caregiver; her dog, Fluffy; and the faculty, staff, and community at St. Clair's Villas, where she lived.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John U.C.C. of Brighton or 5A's.