KATHRYN 'KATE' ANN CHESTER

HOUSTON — Kathryn Ann Chester (nee Long), passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas surrounded by friends and family.

Kate was born in Alton, IL on September 11, 1947. She was the 5th of 6 children born to the late Eugene and Rosemary Long. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1965 and worked at Emerson Electric in St. Louis when she met the love of her life, David. Kate married David Chester on February 27, 1970.

They moved from Alton, IL and lived in Toledo, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Sherman, Illinois and eventually Katy, Texas with their 3 children in 1986. Kate and David moved to Houston, Texas in 1999.

Kate managed the fine jewelry department at Lord and Taylor for several years and worked at JD Edwards as a Training Coordinator and Executive Assistant. She also volunteered on the Elite Athlete Committee for the Houston Marathon for over 25 years.

Kate is survived by her husband, David, of 49 years; sons Patrick Chester, Scott (Marita) Chester; daughter Erin (Jeffrey) Roberts; grandchildren Maximilian, Clare, Maeve and Brigid; sisters Jeanne Springman, Mary DeFrates; brothers Joe (Nancy) Long, Jim Long; sister-in-law Helen Long; numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jack, brother-in-law Tom Springman, brother-in-law Donald DeFrates, and sister-in-law Ronda Long.

Kate was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jason Stone will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Houston Marathon Foundation or Marquette Catholic High School. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

