JERSEYVILLE — Kathryn Carroll, 85, of Asbury Village in Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 to her heavenly home.

She is survived by two brothers, Richard McKenna of Florida and Kenneth McKenna of Jerseyville, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie (Carter) McKenna; father Myrl McKenna; and brother, Don McKenna.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.