GRAFTON — Kathryn Grace Duncan, 87, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Rosewood Care Center.

She was born on September 7, 1931 in the Elsah Township to Walter R. and Mary Cornelius Fessler. Kathryn married Donald C. Duncan on November 24, 1954 at the Grafton United Methodist Church.

She worked at Jersey State Bank before raising her two daughters at home. She was a longtime member of the Grafton United Methodist Church and, later in life, was a member of the Peace United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Kathryn and her husband, Donald, loved the outdoors. They were avid campers, gardeners, crafters, enjoyed hiking, and were fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. Along with their love of the outdoors, both loved spending time with their family, especially being around their grandchildren. Kathryn had a warm personality that touched the lives of those she was near, and she will be missed by the many that loved her.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Diana K. (Stephen) Maassen of Godfrey and Wanda F. (companion Steve Palmer) Duncan of Bridgeton, Mo.; grandchildren: Ryan (Trisha) Edwards, Justin (Krystle) Edwards, Alison (Roman Garcia) Maassen, Jonathan Maassen and Lindsay Palmer; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Zoey, Wyatt, Paulo, and Kaison. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Helen M., Frances P., and Donald C. Fessler.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home with Rev. Deborah Lawson officiating. Burial will take place at Hartford Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Harford Cemetery Fund.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.