Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family

Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family

ALHAMBRA — Inurnment services for Kathryn Roberts, 105, formerly of Alhambra, Illinois, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park, Godfrey, Illinois. She died Saturday, March 14, 2020 Columbia, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store