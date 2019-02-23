KATHRYN WEINER

JERSEYVILLE — Kathryn Louise Weiner, 84, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 9:35 a.m. at St. Louis University.

She was born Jan. 16, 1935 in Jerseyville, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Fitzgibbons) Novotny.

Survivors include her children, Martin Weiner (Sarah), Selma George (Kent), Kevin Weiner (Angie), Chris Weiner, Jonathon Weiner, Matt Weiner (Julie); grandchildren, Katie Dahl, Bill, Kevin, Juliana, and Zachary Weiner; and siblings, Helen "Peachie" Manns and Lillian Novotny.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bridgit Lowery, Frances Novotny, George Novotny, Anna Carter; and good friend Dan Little.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton, Illinois. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 at St. Alphonsus Church in Brighton, Illinois. Father William Kessler will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society.