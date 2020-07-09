JACKSONVILLE — The keepers of the Pearly Gates had better get ready for some serious grandchildren-bragging, complete with enough proud Grandma pictures to choke a Cherubim.

Kathy Lynn Blanchette, 60, of Jacksonville, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, following a valiant and excruciating struggle with the automobile accident injuries that nearly killed her 18 years ago.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 31 years, David P. Blanchette; daughter Belinda Meis, son-in-law Ryan, and grandchildren Jackson and Ella, all of Ames, Iowa; daughter Rhiannon Kustak, son-in-law Kevin, and grandchildren Jacob, Andrew and Abigayle, all of Tinley Park, Illinois; sister Karyn Hicks and brother-in-law Rusty of Decatur; brother Kris Templin and sister-in-law Venus of Jacksonville; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kathy was born on November 5, 1959, in Jacksonville to Kenneth and Katherine Lippert Templin. She graduated from Routt High School and worked for many years for Capitol/EMI Records, where she proudly helped to produce the final products for many musical artists, including a new, up-and-coming singer named Garth Brooks. Kathy later found her true calling as a daycare teacher, a dream career for her that was cut short by her 2002 automobile accident. She fondly remembered how her daycare students decorated her house when she was finally released from the hospital.

Kathy's children and grandchildren were the love of her life and no conversation with her would be complete without a mention of some or all of them and a sharing of the latest photographs. The trips made to visit the grandkids in Tinley Park or Ames were what kept her going over the years. Kathy was an accomplished knitter, gardener, and above all, advice-giver, whether the intended recipient was amenable or not.

Kathy's high-pitched laugh delivered with eyes nearly scrunched shut was a rare treat for those who struck her funny bone.

Kathy met David in 1985 when they were both service club representatives on the Jacksonville community Fourth of July committee, and their first date was on July 4 that year. They were married in 1989 and took a honeymoon trip to Nova Scotia so Kathy could experience her favorite scenery, lighthouses on rocky coasts. David served as Kathy's sole caregiver following her accident and through more than 20 surgeries over the years, and was with her at the end.

Due to the pandemic and understanding that 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, the family will meet friends at a walk through visitation from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Presbyterian Church Day Care Center of Jacksonville. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.