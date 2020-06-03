Kathy Davis
GODFREY — Kathy Diane Davis, nee Hearty, 58, born on Sept. 30, 1961, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence in Godfrey, Illinois, with family by her side. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise "Jean" Imogene (Bruce) Hearty; also three brothers, Gary "Gus", Johnnie Eugene and Jerry Hearty. Kathy will be remembered for her passion of gardening, happy music, laughter, sunshine, always helping others, loving her children, and grandchildren. Survivors include a son, Russ Davis Jr.; a daughter, Stephanie Sumpter and son-in-law, Brian Sumpter; grandchildren include, Brianna Davis (Brandon Keelin), Brian Davis (Neveah Lash), Braylynn Davis, Mallory Sumpter, Chloe Sumpter, and Myles Sumpter. Kathy also left behind other extended family members and friends. Kathy was blessed with so very many special people in her life and will be remembered by her inspiration and faith in Jesus, to keep those near her filled with love, hope, and happiness. A very special thank you to those at OSF St. Anthony's Hospice during this difficult time especially nurses, Jodi and Kris; a wonderful caregiver, Sue Vest; and Pastor Joyce Anders for the continued prayers, support, and love, which will always be remembered and appreciated. "Don't you dare be sad or weak, be kind, love, & be happy because life is what you make it & mine has been a beautiful dance." A private family gathering will be conducted in honor of her life. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
