LIVINGSTON — Kathryn Lyn Haring, 61, of Livingston, Illinois, passed away on May 23, 2020 at 3 a.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, Illinois.



