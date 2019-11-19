GODFREY — Kay W. Whitten, 84, died at 4:36 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Eunice Smith Nursing Home.

Born May 6, 1935 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of O.K. and Bonnie (Wells) Winterringer.

Kay graduated from the University of Oklahoma, Class of 1957. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and P.E.O. Chapter GG.

She was a school teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a longtime member of the former College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton, Illinois, and a former member of the Alton Community Service League.

Surviving are two sons, Charles Whitten of Godfrey, Illinois, and Tom Whitten and his wife Nita of Godfrey; two grandsons, Quinn and Alex Whitten; and a sister-in-law, Sue Winterringer of Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Winterringer.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, November, 24, at Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter or the Alton Educational Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.