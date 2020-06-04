ROSEDALE — Kayla Lynn Stagner, 32, died suddenly Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.

She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Nov. 26, 1987, the daughter of Jeffrey Glen and Debra Lynn (Kanallakan) Stagner.

Kayla had a wide variety of interest and was a true free spirit who enjoyed living life on her terms. She graduated with the Class of 2006 from Jersey Community High School, and earned her associate's degree from Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

Her younger years were spent working at Dairy Queen, and later at Beasley's Fish Market in Grafton. She was currently employed as a pre-school instructor at Step by Step Child Care Center in Bethalto.

She enjoyed the sounds of Bob Marley, Tom Petty and Pink Floyd among others, and enjoyed her intense binge watching sessions with her daughter, Marleigh, with one of her favorite series being "Criminal Minds," of which she virtually has seen every episode.

Being a country girl, she truly enjoyed being outdoors and appreciating nature. She was a true animal lover, and considered her pets family. She was so passionate about animals, that you if were with her in a car, you should be prepared to stop at a moments notice to allow a turtle to cross the road, and if need be, get out of the car and speed up the situation, guaranteeing its safety.

Surviving are her mother, Debra Stagner of Rosedale; her father, Jeffrey Stagner of St. Charles, Mo.; her beloved daughter, Marleigh Imogene Stagner of Rosedale; a brother and sister in-law, Kyle and Kayla Stagner, and their daughter, Kayla's only niece, Ella Kay, of Fieldon; grandparents, Darrell and Esther Kanallakan of Rosedale, and Judith Stagner of Granite City; aunts and uncles and their families, Mark and Shelly Kanallakan of Rosedale, Jodi and Scott Ennis of Atlanta, Ga. and Jerry Stagner of Rock Island.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gerald Stagner; and her great grandparents, Herbert and Imogene Dabbs. Fred and Stella Kanallakan, Glen and Elvera Stagner and Harold and Beatrice Beck.

A family gathering will take place on Friday, June 5 at the Rosedale United Methodist Church.

A private burial will take place in the Rosedale Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, for a memorial to be designated at a later date.