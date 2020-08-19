Keith Blochberger

WOOD RIVER — Keith E. Blochberger, 67, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born Oct. 10, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Walter and Virginia (Gibbs) Blochberger.

Keith worked as a self-employed tree trimmer and contractor.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia (David) Love of St. Clair, Missouri; nephew, Michael Love; several cousins; and fiance', Allison Egler of St. Clair.

A memorial visitation will be held from noon - 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Inurnment will follow at a later date in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.