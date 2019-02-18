KEITH DECKARD

BLUE SPRINGS — Keith Edward Deckard, 76, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Hospice Center of North Mississippi Medical Center.

A native of Saint Francisville, Illinois, he was born Oct. 15, 1942 to Ralph Deckard and Sally Hawkins Deckard.

Keith married the love of his life, Janet Wirth Deckard, on May 9, 1964 and together they shared two sons. He served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. For a number of years, Keith worked for Texaco Oil Refinery in Lawrenceville, Illinois and Clark Oil Refinery in Hartford, Illinois.

After retiring, he and Janet moved to Mississippi to be closer to their family. Keith loved fishing, hunting, bowling, and being actively involved in Youth Sports with his sons. Spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, was one of his favorite past times. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include wife of 55 years, Janet Deckard; two sons, Brian Deckard and his wife, Pam of Salem, Illinois and Brett Deckard and his wife, Jane of Blue Springs; two sisters, Wilma Clauss and her husband, Raymond of Hemet, California and Thelma Davidson of Hemet, California; two brothers, Denny Deckard and his wife, Bobbi of Jacksonville, Florida and Mike Deckard and his wife, Cathy of El Paso, Illinois; granddaughter, Brianne Deckard; and six grandsons, Andrew Deckard, Brandon Deckard, Curtis Deckard, Jarrod Gerstenecker, Christiaan Gerstenecker and Theodore Gerstenecker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Sally Deckard; and sister, Leona Deckard Bell.

Private family services will be announced at a later time by his family.

