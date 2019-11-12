QUINCY — Keith Edwin Eads, 88, of Quincy, Illinois, formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois, born on Oct. 15, 1931 in Kane, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the Lester Hammond Hall-Illinois Veterans Home, Quincy.

Keith was a retired electrician from Laclede Steel, Alton, IIllinois, and farming live stock. He was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran.

He was preceded in death by Lonnie and Clarinda, nee Varble, Eads; two brothers, Harold Lee Eads and Kenneth Eads; and two sisters, Evelyn Couful and Margaret Ann Eads.

Surviving are his sons, Bill (Roberta) Eads of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dale (Sue) Eads of Arlington, Tennessee, Phil Eads of O'Fallon, Misssouri, John (Cindy) Eads of Collinsville, IIllinois, and Jim (Rhonda) Eads of Westfield, Indiana; his daughters, Cindy (Terry) Cole of Pana, Illinois, Cathy (Alan) Suhling of Springfield, Illinois, and Susan Eads of Midwest City, Oklahoma; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Joyce) Eads of Normal, Illinois, and Leslie (Linda) Eads of Jerseyville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Lester Hammond Hall-Illinois Veterans Home, Quincy, Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home 515 Vandalia, Collinsville.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at the Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville.

Interment with full military honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.

Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Ltd., is handling arrangements.