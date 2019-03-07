KEITH HUFF

BETHALTO — Keith Eugene Huff, 91, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Oct. 4, 1927 in Rockbridge, Illinois, he was a son of James Arnold and Bonnie Louise (Hartwick) Huff.

He married Helen Maria Varble in August of 1949. Later he married Geraldine (Burk) Workman on Christmas Day, 1979. She survives.

Keith retired in 1985 as an operating engineer for Alton Box Board. His memberships included the First Baptist Church of Wood River and the Bethalto Masonic Lodge, as well as an active member of the Bethalto Senior Citizens. He also was a member of the Wood River Senior Citizens and enjoyed working on lawnmowers in his spare time.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael E. (Joyce) Huff of South Roxana, Brenda (Jeff) Mangers of Phoenix, Arizona, Rick (Beverly) Workman of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Randall (Andrea) Huff of Brighton, Illinois and Cindy Workman of Rosewood Heights; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, James "J.C." Huff of Jacksonville, Illinois and John (Gladys) Huff of Manchester, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brent Workman; and his first wife, Helen.

Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church in Wood River on Sunday, March 10 from 1 p.m. until services begin at 2 p.m. Pastors Tom Plogue and Tony Rangel will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date at the Carrollton City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Wood River or the 5A's of Alton.

Arrangements with online guestbook and information are available at www.paynicfh.com.