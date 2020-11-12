WOOD RIVER — Kelly Clark, loving husband, father, son, brother and papa passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

He left behind a wife, Jean (Fowler) Clark of Wood River, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Chrissy and Tom Wiley of Bethalto, Illinois; four grandchildren, DJ Dutton, Ethan Dutton, Evan Wiley, and Olivia Wiley; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Leslie Clark; nephew, Christopher Clark and niece Courtney Clark of Laguna Niguel, California.

Born Dec. 2, 1961 in Alton, Illinois, he was a son of John E. Clark and Mona Joan Clark of Laguna Hills.

Kelly lived a remarkable and adventurous life that spanned across southern Illinois with stories that rivaled those of Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer.

He was always quick to recount one of these stories to family and friends; or even a stranger in the grocery aisle.

In Kelly's eyes, no one was ever a stranger.

Kelly did not let his cancer diagnosis slow him down. In fact, even during the toughest treatments you could find him fishing with his grandchildren and challenging his loving wife to a round of golf.

He was an avid sports fan, particularly watching basketball, college football, and hockey with his family.

When he wasn't catching a monster of a fish, you could find him cultivating a garden with his grandchildren that rivaled the produce section of the market.

He also loved to serve – this showed by his intense service to God, his family, and the US Navy.

Kelly was determined to live out his life surrounded by his loved ones and was always the first one to suggest a cook-out or an impromptu visit with gifts in tow.

His vivacious and giving spirit will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and his unquestionable love for his family will never be forgotten.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father, John E. Clark and his son, David Harrison.

Private funeral services will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals, with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

