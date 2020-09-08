1/1
Kem Wuellner
GODFREY — Kem Arthur Wuellner, 68, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on July 2, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Margaret (Gorman) Wuellner.

Kem married Jeanne Buehne on Aug. 30, 1987 at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville, Illinois. She survives.

Kem was employed with Boeing for 37 years where he worked as a Financial Analyst. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and belonged to the Alton Hog Chapter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Katie (Paul) Krueger of Alton; a son, Michael Wuellner of Collinsville, Illinois; a daughter, Amy Wuellner of Alton; a son Adam Wuellner of Godfrey, Illinois; four grandchildren, Evelyn Funk, Jonah Krueger, Samuel Krueger, and Brooke Krueger; aloing with two special sisters, Roxie and Jeanne.

Kem was preceded in death by his parents.

Public visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation of Southern Illinois, Hope Animal Rescue or Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolence, guest book and funeral services can be viewed at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
