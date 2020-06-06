Kenneth Abner
1925 - 2020
GODFREY — Kenneth Henry Abner, 95, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 26, 1925 in Madison, Minnesota, the son of the late Henry Salem Abner and Ethel Elizabeth (Gow) Abner.

Kenneth was a member of North Alton Southern Baptist Church and a member of Franklin Lodge #25 in Alton, Illinois. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the South Pacific. Kenneth was a retired electrician from the Alton Box Board Company.

He married Naomi Jean (Glenn) Abner on Nov. 14, 1953 and she survives.

Also surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kathy Abner of Godfrey, Illinois; three grandchildren and their spouses, Sarah and Charlie Hess of Godfrey, Rachel and Isaac Benrubi of Alton, and David and Nyssa Abner of Godfrey; three great-great grandchildren, Caroline, Cecilia, and Charlotte Hess; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as three brothers, Robert, Wallace, and Ray Abner; and two sisters, Edith Pearson and Juanita Morris.

Private family services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Reverend Sonny Renken will officiate. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
