Kenneth Bauser
ALTON — Kenneth Walter "Baus" Bauser, age 72, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Warrensburg Manor Care Center in Warrensburg, Missouri.

He was born Sept, 16, 1948 in Alton the son of Kenneth James and Bettie (Thole) Bauser.

Kenny faithfully served in the United States Navy as an Electrician's Mate on the USS Yellowstone.

His journeys brought him back to Alton, where he worked for Clark Oil Refinery, finally retiring from Valero.

In his free time, he loved golfing, bowling and going on long motorcycle rides.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Tara Stacy-Smith and husband Josh; his grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, and Madison; a sister, Barbara Baird; and canine companion, Toby.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Good Shepherd Hospice and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
