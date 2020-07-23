Kenneth Carlisle

BETHALTO — Kenneth W. Carlisle, 77, graduated with his loving family by his side at 10:56 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 27, 1943 in Russellville, Kentucky, he was the son of William E. and Essie (Abston) Carlisle.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a carpenter by trade for many years, then served in custodial services for East Alton-Wood River High School District #14 before retiring.

On March 7, 1964 in Meadowbrook, Illinois, he married Betty Herrin. She survives.

Surviving also are four sons, Darren (Diana) Carlisle, Mark Carlisle, Michael (Julia) Carlisle all of Wood River, Illinois, and Jason (Lynde) Carlisle of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Cyndi (Eric) Brokaw of Bethalto, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles (Lucy) Carlisle of East Alton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; three sisters; and a great grandson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastors Tim Naylor and Austin Carlisle will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the "House of Victory Food Pantry".