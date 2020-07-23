1/1
Kenneth Carlisle
1943 - 2020
BETHALTO — Kenneth W. Carlisle, 77, graduated with his loving family by his side at 10:56 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.

Born May 27, 1943 in Russellville, Kentucky, he was the son of William E. and Essie (Abston) Carlisle.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he was a carpenter by trade for many years, then served in custodial services for East Alton-Wood River High School District #14 before retiring.

On March 7, 1964 in Meadowbrook, Illinois, he married Betty Herrin. She survives.

Surviving also are four sons, Darren (Diana) Carlisle, Mark Carlisle, Michael (Julia) Carlisle all of Wood River, Illinois, and Jason (Lynde) Carlisle of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Cyndi (Eric) Brokaw of Bethalto, Illinois; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a brother, Charles (Lucy) Carlisle of East Alton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; three sisters; and a great grandson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastors Tim Naylor and Austin Carlisle will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the "House of Victory Food Pantry".



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Marks Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
July 23, 2020
My condolences to the Carlisle family for your loss. Unfortunately, I haven't seen Kenny in years but when I would see him he told people we were family. Kenny was actually good friend of my family, specifically my uncle Jimmy Crawford. I loved listening to his stories.

Prayers of comfort for the family during this difficult time.

Cyndy Siler (daughter of Lorell Crawford Siler)
Cyndy Siler
Friend
