ALTON — Kenneth Wayne Cook peacefully passed on Monday, April 20, 2020. Wayne was born in Alton, Illinois, in 1935 to Kenneth and Lenna Ishmael Cook.

He graduated from Alton High and Shurtleff College.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, June Moore Cook. They married in 1956 and had three children, Sandra, Cheryl (Lee Humphrey) and Ken (Beth Conrady Cook).

Through the ups and downs of life, they traveled and supported each other while employed with Alton Telegraph, Olin, Alton Box Board and retired from Boeing after which they wintered each year in Fort Myers.

He will be missed by grandchildren, Christin and Jake Johnson and Lindsey and Alison Cook.