COPPEDGE
EDWARDSVILLE — Kenneth E. "Gene" Coppedge, age 84, of Edwardsville, died at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Bethalto. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17 at the funeral home followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be given to the Landmark Baptist Church or Carmi Baptist Children's home. Condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com