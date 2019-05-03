Kenneth Cordum

Kenneth Cordum, 79, of Gillespie, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home after a lengthy struggle with vision problems, a rare form of cancer, and resultant heart disease. Funeral services will be at First United Methodist Church in Gillespie on Sunday, May 5. The family will receive friends and celebrate Ken's life at from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Caring Center, Gillespie First United Methodist Church, or charity of donor's choice. To leave condolences, please visit: www.kravanyafuneral.com
Published in The Telegraph from May 3 to May 4, 2019
