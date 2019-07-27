SHILOH — Kenneth "Ken" Danridge, 58, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois due to ALS. Ken was born on May 15, 1961, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of the late Frank and Doris (Williams) Danridge.

He married the former Amy Elizabeth Dustman on Oct. 2, 2005, in Wood River, Illinois, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Blake at home, two daughters: Mya and Addison at home, two older children: David Danridge and Dacia Danridge, one sister: Patricia Danridge of Las Vegas, Nevada, his father in law: Bob Dustman of Fosterburg, his mother in law: Dottie Dustman of Fosterburg, and many other extended family and friends.

Ken proudly served his country for twenty years in the United States Air Force. While serving in the military, Ken obtained Master's Degree in computer science which allowed him to lead Information Technology departments eventually ascending to the executive level. Always the hard worker, he enjoyed working with wood making furnishings for both inside and outside the home. Those who knew Ken know that he'd rather be on the golf course. When not there, you could find him in a tree waiting for his next white tail wall mount. Ken will be missed by family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights, Illinois, 62208. Rev. Michael Wooton will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Blake, Mya, and Addison Danridge or to the ALS Association.

Per Ken's wishes, please dress in any Big 10 apparel or St. Louis Cardinals apparel.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.