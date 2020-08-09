Kenneth Dillinger

WOOD RIVER — Kenneth J. Dillinger, 86, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born Feb. 22, 1934, in Smackover, Arkansas, he was the son of Joseph and Arkoler (Grissom) Dillinger.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served aboard the USS Bairoko during the Korean War. He was a mechanic working for several dealerships in the area and was a longtime active member of Woodburn Bible Church in Bunker Hill.

He married Sandra Williams April 11, 1964, in Wood River. She died Sept. 1, 1994.

Surviving are a son, Charles (Roberta) Dillinger; daughters, Patricia Swiecicki and Eva (Brian) Kasting; grandchildren, Angela Toenyes, Daniel Swiecicki, Katie Rausch, Patrick Rausch and Maddie Dillinger; his longtime companion, Donna Hellemeyer, and her children, Steve Hellemeyer, Kim Nettleton and Karen (Tom) Govero and son Tommy, Leslie (Steve) Vannoy and son Cody, and Marc (Becky) Farrell and children Colton and Caden; several great grandchildren; and, a sister, Loretta Dillinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Adolf Dillinger; and sisters, Frances Grafford and Marie Streich.

Graveside services and burial with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Jon Sander will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Woodburn Bible Church, Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.