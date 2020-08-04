1/1
Kenneth Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Kenneth (Kenny) Evans, a retired employee of Olin Corporation of 37 years and a lifelong resident of Jersey County; died peacefully at 7:24 p.m, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital, at the age of ­­­­78.

Kenny was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on Oct. 21, 1941 to Raymond Evans Jr. and Opal White. He attended Jersey School District and went on to work for Olin where he proudly served 37 years as an adjuster.

On May 15, 1982 he married Janice Kay Burrows-Tewell at the First Assembly of God Church in Jerseyville. Together they were blessed with 33 years of marriage.

Kenny truly enjoyed the simple things in life- a good western movie, a drive around town with the windows down, and spending time with his good friends, Danny and Lisa Wieneke of Jerseyville. He especially enjoyed the holiday season where he was able to see both his immediate and extended family. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Kenny is survived by a step-son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Lorie Tewell of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, Arielle and Scott Niemeyer, Ashton Tewell, and Philip Tewell, all of Jerseyville; along with several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his mother, Opal White; his father and step-mother, Raymond and Erma Evans; his mother-in-law, Eldora Burrows-Stiles; as well as a nephew, Kristopher, Kanallakan.

Funeral services will be private and burial will take place at the Kane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved