Kenneth Evans

JERSEYVILLE — Kenneth (Kenny) Evans, a retired employee of Olin Corporation of 37 years and a lifelong resident of Jersey County; died peacefully at 7:24 p.m, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital, at the age of ­­­­78.

Kenny was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, on Oct. 21, 1941 to Raymond Evans Jr. and Opal White. He attended Jersey School District and went on to work for Olin where he proudly served 37 years as an adjuster.

On May 15, 1982 he married Janice Kay Burrows-Tewell at the First Assembly of God Church in Jerseyville. Together they were blessed with 33 years of marriage.

Kenny truly enjoyed the simple things in life- a good western movie, a drive around town with the windows down, and spending time with his good friends, Danny and Lisa Wieneke of Jerseyville. He especially enjoyed the holiday season where he was able to see both his immediate and extended family. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

Kenny is survived by a step-son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Lorie Tewell of Jerseyville; three grandchildren, Arielle and Scott Niemeyer, Ashton Tewell, and Philip Tewell, all of Jerseyville; along with several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his mother, Opal White; his father and step-mother, Raymond and Erma Evans; his mother-in-law, Eldora Burrows-Stiles; as well as a nephew, Kristopher, Kanallakan.

Funeral services will be private and burial will take place at the Kane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.