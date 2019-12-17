DOW — Kenneth A. Gibbs, 77, passed into eternity and his final rest on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, at Christian Welfare Hospital on Jan. 2, 1942 to Merle D.C. "Skip" Gibbs and Lorraine "Corky" (Webb) Gibbs.

He lived in Caseyville, Illinois, until 1951, at which time his family moved to the East Alton, Illinois, area.

He went to local schools until his sophomore year, when he moved to the Bethalto, Illinois, area. He graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 1959. He entered the U.S. Navy, rising to the rank of Radioman 2nd Class (RM2, E-5). He served on board the USS Richard S. Edwards DD-950, a destroyer, out of San Diego, California, serving in the Pacific and most all oceans and seas west until Oct. 1962. He was then transferred to the USS Mullany DD-528, another destroyer, for the duration of the Cuban Missile Blockade. He then left the Navy and returned to the area in the summer of 1963.

He spent three years working on the extra board for the A & S and GM & O Railroads. He went to work for Illinois Power Co. in 1970 as a laborer out of Local #218, then #309, becoming a journeyman lineman in the Granite City, Illinois, area. He returned to the Wood River, Illinois, area in 1990. He retired in 2004, his last position being night troubleshooter on a one-man truck.

He enjoyed outdoor sports including fishing, hunting, boating, motorcycles and flying.

He was an accomplished pilot, earning both a single engine and multi engine license; and as a flight instructor for CFII and MEII, plus a commercial helicopter license. If he knew you, it was not uncommon to see him coming in and landing right in your yard or driveway. He and his good friend Phil Castelli spent many hours doing just that among other side adventures including helicopters and various other aircraft.

Ken enjoyed his trips to Florida and Mississippi with Don Speight and Phil Castelli, bumming around "sun and fun" with many other "Airport Bum" friends. "Whether you had a million dollars and a dozen aircraft, or worked for an hourly wage, flying just once a week, we were all bonded together by our love of flying and treated one another equally."

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Skip and Gary Gibbs; and one son, Scott Gibbs.

He leaves behind the love of his life, Pattie (Bryarly) Gibbs, who stood by his side in both good times and bad, thick and thin, sickness and health, plus many other situations that came their way.

He is also survived by his son, Pat Gibbs of Wood River; sisters, Georgene (Terry) Myers of Worden, Illinois, Marilee Tuck of Pennsylvania, Patty "Benson" (Mark) Hultz of Troy, Illinois; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and his favorite uncle, Charles Jessie "Chuck" Stowers and his wife Ida of Collinsville, Illinois.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Burial, with military honors, will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society, 2342 Crystal Lake Road, Jerseyville, IL 62052, or a .

