Kenneth Jones

JERSEYVILLE — Kenneth Andrew Jones, 88, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was born on July 17, 1932 to James & Irene (Matthews) Jones in Jerseyville.

Kenneth was married to the former Virginia "Pat" Kraushaar for 63 years and she later passed in 2017.

He was a graduate of Jerseyville High School in 1950.

He was a US Navy veteran, a mold maker at Owens until they closed in 1992, and a member of the Kampsville Legion #1083.

Kenneth loved fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Tina) Jones of Jerseyville; his grandchildren, Stephanie McKinnon, Eddie (Jaimee) McKinnon, Amanda (Eric) Weber, Michelle (Scott) Wyatt, Adam Webster, Kaitlyn Jones, and Amelia Jones; his great-grandchildren, Brandon, Macie, and Kam Rogers, Livia and Clayton McKinnon, Wayne and Jace Weber, Addie Wyatt, Gus and Bryar Webster; and his sisters-in-law, Judy Byrd and Rita Kraushaar.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and wife; daughter, Gena McKinnon, and grandson: Tim McKinnon.

Burial will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.