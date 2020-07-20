Kenneth Killebrew

ALTON — Kenneth C. Killebrew, 94, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born on June 28, 1925 in East St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Clarence and Eva (Sheppard) Killebrew.

He served as a Boatswain Mate 1/C in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard two Liberty Ships. He was a life-time member of VFW Post 8800 in Startzville, Texas.

Following the war, he made his home in Roxana, Wood River and Rosewood Heights all of Illinois. He worked as a stationary operating engineer for Shell Oil Company and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. During this period, he also built duplexes and apartment buildings, while "flipping" houses in the area long before the term had been coined.

Later, he moved his family to Lincoln, Illinois, where he was an assistant chief operating engineer and then to Kankakee, where he assumed the position of chief operating engineer for Kankakee State Hospital. His final stop before retirement was in Chillicothe, where he worked as a supervisor for Caterpillar Tractor Company.

In retirement, he and his wife spent 10 years in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He was a prominent figure in the Williamsburg Community and served as president of the homeowners association for several years. He and Helen moved to the Fountains Assisted Living Center in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2011, where Helen passed in 2015. He returned home to Illinois in the summer of 2019.

Mr. Killebrew is survived by his son, Kenneth C., Jr. (Dee) Killebrew of Wesley Chapel, Florida; daughter, Patricia Killebrew of Edwardsville, Illinois; five grandchildren, Korbie Killebrew LeGalloudec (Bruno LeGalloudec), Michael (Chrissie) Killebrew, Dan Dugan, Sean (Denise) Dugan, and Ryan Armstrong; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Vern Killebrew.

His parents; wife; daughter, Evelyn Jeanne Killebrew; brother, Carl Killebrew; and two sisters, Udeyne Weber and Martha Gilhausen preceded in death.

His cremains will be laid to rest alongside his wife in a graveside memorial service to be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 25 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana with military honors.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.