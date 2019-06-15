COTTAGE HILLS — Kenneth R. Kirk, 62, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:32 p.m. at his residence under the care of BJC Hospice.

He was born on July 2, 1956, in Salem, Kentucky, the son of Harry Kirk, and Elsie (Jennings) and step-father Robert "Rocky" Snyder. He married Janice K. Smith on July 24, 1992, in Edwardsville. She survives.

Kenny was in auto parts sales for many stores throughout the area. He loved to ride his Harley with his friends. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a special friend Margaret "Marjorie" Johnson of Cottage Hills.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Janice; his children, Todd Kirk of Wood River, Corey Kirk of California, and Sherri (Hal) Williams of Cottage Hills; his siblings, Wesley Kirk of Gillispie, IL, David (Tammy) Kirk of Cottage Hills, Ramona (Jay) Wald of Lee High Acers, FL, and Roxan (Kenny Walden) Snyder of Carlinville, IL; five grandchildren, Chelsea (Grant) Tracey, Deven Williams, Brayton (Minami) Williams, Gabriel Williams and Jensen Kirk; and a great granddaughter, Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by his father Harry Kirk and step-father Rocky Snyder.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Pastor Grant Tracey will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials can be made to the First Christian Church of Wood River.

