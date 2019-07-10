KENNETH MAXEINER

BRIGHTON — Kenneth Eugene Maxeiner, 93, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1925 in Brighton to the late Albert and Flora (Lewis) Maxeiner.

Ken married Virginia "Chris" Watson on March 17, 1947 in Brighton. She survives.

He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed ballroom dancing. He was a son, husband, dad, grandad, and great grandad.

In addition to his wife, Chris, he is survived by one son Dennis (Pam) Maxeiner of Brighton; one granddaughter Kristi (Andy) Futhey; one granddaughter in law Chrissy Maxeiner; four great grandchildren Gabriel Futhey, Lucas Futhey, Maggie Maxeiner, and Brady Maxeiner; sister in law Alta Faye (Bob) Tueken; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew, friends, and neighbors who loved and will miss him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Flora; one grandson Kyle Maxeiner; three sisters Norma Wolf, Joyce Burk, Shirley Lylera; one brother Keith Maxeiner.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday July 12 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church or BJC Hospice of Alton.

