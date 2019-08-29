GODFREY — Kenneth James "Jim" McCurley, 79, passed away at 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on Oct. 2, 1939, the son of James and Marian (Church) McCurley.

Kenneth married Nancy Ann (Zink) on Feb. 3, 1962 in Springfield, Illinois. She precedes him in death.

He worked for many years at the Illinois Bell/Ameritech Telephone Company. He was a member of the St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey and a chairman for the IBEW Local 399. He was a long time member of Con Trios Yacht Club. Jim was a loving husband and father and grandfather. His passion was spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was an avid boater and enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, watching the University of Illinois sporting events and Nascar races.

He is survived by three children: Debbie (Walt) Grabner of Alton, James (Cathy) McCurley of Fenton, Missouri, S. Michelle (Sean) Barry of Park Ridge, Illinois; grandchildren: Christina (Chuck) Reed, Matt (Kayla) Grabner, Taylor Grabner, Travis (Kinsey) Long, Chelsea Long, Riley McCurley, Reagan McCurley, Sean, Thomas, Brianna and, Annie Barry; great grandchildren: Carter Reed, Addyson Reed, Paxton Grabner, Mason, Rylann, and Reese Long, Isabella Cervasio; one sister: Diane (Larry) Kane of Springfield; one brother, Mark (Linda) McCurley of Auburn, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral home in Godfrey, Illinois.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey with Father Steve Janoski as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

