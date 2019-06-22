EAST ALTON — Kenneth Henry Owens, 74, died at 2:51 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 17, 1944 in Chicago, the son of the late William Henry and Marcella (Shaw) Owens. He graduated from East Alton Wood River High School in 1962, served in the U.S. Army and received his BS in Political Science from SIUE.

Ken was a member of the 1st Christian Church of Wood River. He worked at the St. Louis Post Dispatch and retired from Landmark Reality as an agent. On Sept. 30, 2014 in Ridgedale, MO he married Kathleen "Kay" Cowan and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Ashley Owens, of Mt. Wolf, PA, one grandchild, Olivia Owens, one brother, Robert Owens of Michigan City, IN, one sister, Marilyn Weninger (Don) of Michigan City, IN, and three nieces, Dianne Scott, Debbie Weninger and Dana Whiting, two nephews, Christopher Weninger and Scott Weninger.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 1st Christian Church of Wood River. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Reverend Walter McCaslin will officiate. Memorials may be made to 1st Christian Church of Wood River or the 5A's Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.