MORO — Kenneth R. Plegge, 73, of Moro, Illinois, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 1:35 a.m. at Evelyn's Hospice Home.

He was born June 11, 1946 the son of Hilbert and Laura Gusewelle Plegge. On Oct. 10, 1970 Kenneth married Linda Flynn at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

Kenneth was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. He was the Road Commissioner of Fort Russell Township from Aug. 1989 until Aug. 2010. Kenneth was also a Farmer, Petroleum Salesman for Madison Service Company, a member of the East Central Illinois Highway Commissioner Association, and the 936 Army Reserves in Wood River, Illinois. He loved horses, boating, waterskiing, dancing , and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Moro; three children, Pamela Kleckner (Eric) of Staunton, Illinois, Jeanne Schultz (Jeff) of Godfrey, Illinois, and David Plegge (Nicole) of Glen Carbon, Illinois; six grandchildren, Seth and Ryan Kleckner, Megan and Brent Schultz, and Mia and Kate Plegge; a sister, Alice Gunderson (Loren) of Bethalto; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Mary Flynn of Raymond, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Preschool in Bethalto or the Zion Lutheran Preschool in Staunton.

