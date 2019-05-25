KENNETH RAY SR.

BETHALTO — Kenneth E. Ray Sr., 60, of Bethalto passed away May 24, 2019 at his home. He was born February 1, 1959 in Alton to Glen and Martha (Hessenauer) Ray. He married Jill Collins December 27, 1979 in St. Charles, MO. Ray he owned and operated K & K Lawn Care and previously worked for Wells Tires, Vern Heinz Company and Central Mechanic. He did not have much free time but he did enjoy mowing and playing with the dogs.

He is survived by his wife 39 years Jill Collins of Bethalto'; parents, Glenn and Martha Ray of Bethalto; sons, Kenneth (Melissa) Ray Jr. of Bethalto, Cory Ray (Ashley Herbstreit) of Brighton and Kyle Ray (Paige Wehrle) of Bethalto; daughters, April (Matthew) Smith of Wood River, Lindsay Ray (Tommy Kenshalo) of Godfrey, Sally Ray (Brandon Rodgers) of Bethalto Ariel Ray (Andy Smith) of Rosewood Heights and ten grandchildren, Hayden Ray, Peyton Smith, Aniken Smith, Kyston Ray, Mariah Gaither, Kyleigh Ray, Ariahna Smith, Carson Ray, Kade Ray and Kamdon Ray.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.