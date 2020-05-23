Kenneth Rieger
JERSEYVILLE — Kenneth E. Rieger, 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Jerseyville, Illinois. He was born on Aug. 28, 1954 at Jersey Community Hospital to John and Anna (Nolan) Rieger. He graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1972 and then he went on to attend Renken Trade School. He worked at Stanka Garage and then was self-employed by repairing lawn mowers. He lovingly took care of his older brother Anthony for the past eight years of Anthony's life. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Westerholt of St. Louis, Missouri, and Anna Wagner of Grafton, Illinois; nephews, Steve Gantner, John Wagner, Kenneth Wagner, and Robert Westerholt; niece, Brenda (Barry) Weaver; great-nieces, Amanda Weaver, Sheena Weaver, and Jocelyn Westerholt; great-nephews, Jack Glon and Maxwell Westerholt. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony Rieger; infant brothers, John and Randolph; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Wagner and Robert Westerholt; and a niece Denise Gantner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Michaels Cemetery Fund in care of the funeral home. Per his wishes, he was cremated and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

Published in The Telegraph from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
