Kenneth Schmidt

ALTON — Kenneth O. Schmidt, age 74, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Kenneth was born Feb. 15, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Orrin and Elma (Burgdorf) Schmidt. He married Jacqueline Toni Hartnett on June 3, 1973 and she preceded in in death on June 21, 2004.

Kenneth was a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #25.

He is survived by a sister, Gayle Schmidt of South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Toni.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A private burial will take place in Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.