1/
Kenneth Stein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLIDAY SHORES — Kenneth M. Stein, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:58 p.m.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Vernon and Elizabeth (Fraunhoffer) Stein.

He married Marcella J. Ferrero in Chicago at the St. Pascal Catholic Church on March 3, 1968.

Kenneth was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, Illinois.

He enjoyed watching Godzilla and other SiFi movies, fishing with a bamboo pole that was his grandfather's, and giving everyone a special nickname.

His quiet sense of humor will never be matched. Kenneth was a devoted husband and loved his children and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Marcella; his is survived by his children, David (Lisa) Stein of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Sue Stein of Tell City, Indiana, and Kristina (Mike) Fitzgerald of Elmhurst, Illinois; a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Stein of Palatine, Illinois; and three grandchildren Eric Stein (24), Connor Fitzgerald (14), and Grace Fitzgerald (8).

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and an aunt, Marianne Fraunhoffer.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Meadows Funeral Home in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Funeral and burial services for immediate family will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery in Palatine directly following the visitation.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved