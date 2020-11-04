HOLIDAY SHORES — Kenneth M. Stein, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:58 p.m.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Vernon and Elizabeth (Fraunhoffer) Stein.

He married Marcella J. Ferrero in Chicago at the St. Pascal Catholic Church on March 3, 1968.

Kenneth was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, Illinois.

He enjoyed watching Godzilla and other SiFi movies, fishing with a bamboo pole that was his grandfather's, and giving everyone a special nickname.

His quiet sense of humor will never be matched. Kenneth was a devoted husband and loved his children and grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Marcella; his is survived by his children, David (Lisa) Stein of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, Sue Stein of Tell City, Indiana, and Kristina (Mike) Fitzgerald of Elmhurst, Illinois; a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Stein of Palatine, Illinois; and three grandchildren Eric Stein (24), Connor Fitzgerald (14), and Grace Fitzgerald (8).

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; and an aunt, Marianne Fraunhoffer.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Meadows Funeral Home in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Funeral and burial services for immediate family will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery in Palatine directly following the visitation.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

