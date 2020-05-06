ARIZONA — The man is a success who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche; and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it; who never lacked appreciation of the earth's beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had. Kenneth David Thaxton, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2020, at his home in Prescott, Arizona. Ken was born Nov. 12, 1947, to the late Arthur and Helen Thaxton, of Brighton, Illinois. He married the former Pat Jones June 21, 1980. She survives. He leaves behind his brothers, Bill (Alice) Thaxton, Jim (Donna) Thaxton, and Randy (Karen) Thaxton; a sister, Becki (Mark) Golike; and his mother-in-law, Helen Jones. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard and his wife Kay Thaxton. Ken grew up in Brighton and graduated from Southwestern High School where his love of sports led him on a path that included managing a local ball team to umpiring and refereeing. His many honors included serving as Illinois ASA State Umpire-in-Chief from 1989-1995. He was recipient of the Don Plarski Umpire Award and the ASA region 10 Umpire of Excellence. He was a recognized International Softball Federation Umpire, 1 of 32 at that time. Ken was selected to umpire in the 1987 Pan American Men's Fastpitch Games in Indiana. In 1992 he was selected to umpire in the Men's World Fastpitch Games in the Philippines. He was elected into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame in 2017. Ken's refereeing expanded from junior college to NCAA Division one basketball. He was inducted in to the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. As much as he loved officiating, he loved being a mentor to the up-and-coming officials. Ken and Pat were owners of "Gotcha Covered Blinds," of Alton, Illinois, for 13 years. Upon retirement, the business was sold. They loaded up three cats, two dogs and one mother-in-law and headed to Prescott for some fun and sun. Ken loved his family, the friends he made along the way, hiking, golf, the Golden State Warriors, NASCAR and he loved Pat, for which she is eternally grateful. Ken was cremated and will remain in Prescott with the one who loved him most. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or a pet rescue of ones choice.
Published in The Telegraph from May 6 to May 7, 2020.