KENNETH THURM

MEDORA — Kenneth A. Thurm, 79, of Medora passed away unexpectedly at 12:24 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home.

He was born on February 14, 1940 in Medora, the son of the late Harold and Mary (Bierman) Thurm.

Kenneth married JoAnn McHughs on April 29, 1978 at Chesterfield United Church.

He was in the 1st graduating class of Southwestern High school in 1958. He worked for 23 years at Owens Illinois Glass, 14 years as a custodian at Southwestern High School, and several years as a grave digger. He was a member of the Lions Club and on the Medora town board. He enjoyed pulling tractors, deer hunting, farming & livestock, wood working, and gardening. You could often catch him at most Southwestern sporting events.

In addition to his wife, JoAnn, he is survived by three nephews and their spouses, Jackie (Teresa) Thurm, Mark (Cindy) Thurm, and Ricky (Naomi) Thurm; numerous cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary; two siblings Glenn Thurm and Thelma Thurm.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating.

Burial will follow at Medora Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund.