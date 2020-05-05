Kenneth Trickey
1949 - 2020
ALABAMA — Kenneth G. "Kenny" Trickey, 70, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Decatur General Hospital in Decatur, Alabama. He was born on June 28, 1949, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Paul E. and Joyce M. (Leach) Trickey. He married the former Linda Compton – Troyer on April 28, 2007, in Alabama, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Michele Trickey Lane and Ken of Imperial, Missouri; a son, Brandon Trickey of Kansas City, Missouri; two step-daughters and their husbands, Katherine and Linc Buell of Orange Park, Florida, and Terri and Brian Waldrep of Cullman, Alabama; and many other extended family and friends. Kenny was a 24 year veteran of the United States Army and served as a gunman in Vietnam. After his retirement, he then assisted the Army with the Blackhawk Helicopters. He was a member of the Night Stalkers while in the Army. He was a member of the Purple Heart Association and the Wounded Warrior Project. Kenny was a recipient of the Purple Heart and bronze star; and also a ARCOM medal for bravery. He loved boating and golfing and traveling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Seaman Myers. In celebration of his life, private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, with burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
