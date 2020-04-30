ALTON — Kenneth M. Walker, 85, of Alton, Illinois, born Monday, Aug. 13, 1934 in Jacksonville, Illinois, and passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois. Kenneth retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. He enjoyed the river and for many years lived on his boat at Portage De Sioux living out his dream. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene (nee Kelly) Walker; grandson, Trevor Abbott; also his parents William K. and Grace V. (nee Warcup) Walker. Surviving are his children, Rebecca Walker and Leslie Walker both of Jacksonville, Pamela (Butch) Meisenheimer of Dorchester, Illinois, Penny (Randell) Abbott of Kane, Illinois and Patty (Bruce Lowell) Walker of Troy, Illinois; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Youngblood Cemetery, 2449 Nortonville Rd, Murrayville, IL 62668. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richesonfh.com Graveside services will be held at Youngblood Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.