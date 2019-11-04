EAST ALTON — Kennon Ray "Kenny" Sutter, 67, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at home, with his partner of 17 years, Debbie Allred, by his side.

Kenny was born Sept. 4, 1952, to the late Frank and Juanita M. (McCleland) Sutter.

He is survived by his sister, Deanna (Eric) Barnet; a daughter, Andrea Mundy (Jim Farris); son, Kennon (Dawn) Sutter; stepdaughters, Misty (James) Batson, Melinda (Claude) Burney; stepsons, Tim, David and Brian Ross and Noah Frymire; 20 grandchildren; a great grandchild; stepmother, Judy Sutter; and, several nieces, nephews and friends.

Kenny was a Boy Scout, and learned to play the trumpet in grade school continuing into junior high and high school. He was a member in the marching corps, traveling Illinois, playing many events. In high school, Kenny volunteered with the Post, playing "Taps" for many veterans services.

He proudly enlisted in the Navy in 1970, entering the Naval School of Music. He transferred to Boatswain Mate, traveling the Mideast and helped form the Admiral's Band "The Greenfields," which performed many goodwill events; he was also a shellback.

After receiving an honorable discharge, Kenny worked for the bargeline and on road construction in Houston, Texas. Returning to Illinois, he became a pipefitter for Local 353, working for American Water in Alton, Illinois, before retiring after 25 years of service.

Kenny fell in love with fishing as a young child and was an avid compound bow/deer hunter, harvesting many deer to help feed his family, once getting a "10-point trophy buck," earning a place in Pope & Young.

Cremation rites were accorded per his wishes an no services are scheduled at this time.

A special "Thank You" is extended to Leigh Boyer and Colleen Canacan of BJC Hospice.

Memorials may be made to or BJC Hospice.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements with online condolences available at marksmortuary.com.