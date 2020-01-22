FIELDON — Kenneth H. "Kenny" Dunham, age 83, of Fieldon, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 11:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 16, 1936 in Fieldon, son of the late Otis H. Dunham and Lola M. (Talley) Dunham. He married Mary Lee Lyles on April 16, 1955 in Jerseyville, Illinois, and together they had five children.

Kenny worked as a meat cutter for National Supermarkets (Schnucks) and retired after 30 years with the company. Upon retirement he spent countless hours in the outdoors at the family farm, at auctions and with his grandchildren. He instilled the value of hard work, and shared his appreciation of country living with each of his children and grandchildren.

Kenny will beinfinitely missed as a husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lee Dunham; four children, Kenneth L (Lisa) Dunham of Placida, Florida, Douglas (Kathy) Dunham of Fieldon, Steven (Sherri) Dunham of Fieldon and Julie (Greg) Beyers of Lillian, Alabama; 11 grandchildren, Kim, Sunshine, Matt, Kary, Mike, Raechel, Ashley, Dustin, Katelyn, Kristen and Jacob; 15 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Brooke, Jayson, RaeLeigh, Destiny, Ethan, Bella, Emma, Brayden, Layla, Rylee, Elijah, Amelia and Hudson; Four Siblings, Richard (Ruthann) Dunham of Kane, Illinois, Melvin (Joann) Dunham of Jerseyville, Illinois, Carl (Dorothy) Dunham of Jerseyville and Anna (Glenn) Cain of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley D. Dunham; and a brother, Thomas L. Dunham.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and a celebration of his amazing life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be given to the .

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.