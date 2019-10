ALTON — Kent Michael Eberhart, 61 passed away Oct. 20, 2019 at his residence.

He owned Stock Auto Body in Wood River, Illinois.

Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday.

Marks Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.