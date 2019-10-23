ALTON — Kent Michael Eberhart was called to his Godly home on Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded with the love of family and friends. His parents, Marshall and Arma, whom preceded him in death, are now rejoicing together in heaven.

His wife, Suzanne, with children, Kendra and Dylan, know their days ahead will be difficult without his love and guidance. He dedicated so much of himself to our lives throughout the years. His huge collection of photos show the wonderful memories of all the years of his life.

He was 'paw-paw shark' to Little Miss Averi Marshall Shaw, his beautiful granddaughter, who most undoubtedly inherited his character.

He dearly missed and always loved to visit his west coast family. His sister, Karen and John Laible of Benton, Washington; nephew Brian and Heather Edwards and son Wilson of Seattle, Washington; nephew Stephen and Nelle Edwards of Concord, California; and niece, Jenny and Steve Clark and son, Alex of Spokane, Washington.

He loved the big family that he inherited once he married Suzanne. Sisters-in-law, Suzette and Gary Cranmer of East Alton. Rhonda Haney and Ed Brown of Glenview, Laura Greenwell and James Faulkner of Herrin, Julie and Guy Sims of Pinckneyville, Peggy and family of Godfrey, half-brother, Joey Greenwell and family of Mooreville, North Carolina; a half sister, Tommie Greenwell, who preceded in death; brothers-in-law, Andy Morris and family of Godfrey, Ron Utley and family of Roswell, New Mexico; in addition to many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, whom dearly loved him and his lively spirit.

His business of 33 years had given him the opportunity to meet so many customers and employees whom had become friends.

His love of the water and boating gave him many great memories and let's say, "some very large stories".

He always cherished friendships and felt truly blessed to be a part of.

His love of God, the Father, his church, Priests and parish families, always remained strong. May our loved one rest in peace of heaven, Amen.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, where a Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catholic Children's Home.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.