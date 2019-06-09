MORO — Kent Charles Patterson, 57, went to be with the Lord at 1:09 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 11, 1961 in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Janet (Schwear) Patterson of Edwardsville and the late Charles R. Patterson . He married JoEllyn (Papa) Patterson on Jan. 10, 1987 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto.

Kent was employed with Madison County Facilities Management as a craftsman for 23 years.

Kent had a lifelong love of Illinois and Midwestern history. That love led him to the passionate study of both prehistoric and early historic native American cultures. He especially loved the study of the Cahokia Mounds in Collinsville. Kent was also an avid collector of prehistoric native American artifacts from the area. He was an active member of the Illinois Central States Archaeological Society and previously hosted the Collinsville Indian Artifact show held each year at the Collinsville Convention Center. Kent also loved to study and collect early historic crocks and bottles from various St. Louis and local Illinois breweries from the 1840s to the 1870s. Along the way, Kent made many lifelong friends. He was a beloved friend and collector.

He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother and uncle. He is survived by his mother; wife; their two children and spouse, Benjamin (Laura) Patterson of Glen Carbon and Andrew (Andy) Patterson of Moro; one brother, Kraig (Becky)Patterson of Worden, and sister, Terri (Alan) Mettler of New Douglas, Illinois; as well as nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dale Skeesick officiating. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation or Illinois Central States Archaeological Society.

