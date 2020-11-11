1/1
Kerry Prather
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MEDORA — Kerry Lee Prather, 75, of Medora, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Medora, to the late Lester and Marie (Scott) Prather.

Kerry was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving our country as a member of the United States Army.

On April 20, 1968, Kerry married Juanita Kay Shanks in Piasa, Illinois. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2012.

Prior to retirement, Kerry was the Maintenance Director for Southwestern Community School District and a carpenter.

He enjoyed his retirement years by playing golf, hunting, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

He will be missed by his children, Kristie (Steven) Baumgartner of Brighton, Illinois, and Kent Prather of Shipman, Illinois; grandchildren, Collin and Sydney Baumgartner of Brighton; one brother, Ronald Prather of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Don Shanks of Utah; sisters-in-law, Barbara Prather of North Carolina, Iola Prather of Kemper, Illinois, Ruth Prather of Godfrey, Illinois, Betty Bennett of Medora, and Vicki Shanks of Utah; his companion, Charlene Morgan of Jerseyville, Illinois; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Ira and Leona Shanks; brothers, Dale and Luther Pete Prather; sisters, Bertha Bennett and Doris Warner Lamers; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Bennett and William Lamers.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and sensitivities, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Medora Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Medora has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials in Kerry's name may be made to Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Medora
120 W Locust
Medora, IL 62063
618-372-3712
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved