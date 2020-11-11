MEDORA — Kerry Lee Prather, 75, of Medora, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Medora, to the late Lester and Marie (Scott) Prather.

Kerry was a proud Vietnam Veteran, serving our country as a member of the United States Army.

On April 20, 1968, Kerry married Juanita Kay Shanks in Piasa, Illinois. She preceded him in death on May 13, 2012.

Prior to retirement, Kerry was the Maintenance Director for Southwestern Community School District and a carpenter.

He enjoyed his retirement years by playing golf, hunting, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

He will be missed by his children, Kristie (Steven) Baumgartner of Brighton, Illinois, and Kent Prather of Shipman, Illinois; grandchildren, Collin and Sydney Baumgartner of Brighton; one brother, Ronald Prather of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Don Shanks of Utah; sisters-in-law, Barbara Prather of North Carolina, Iola Prather of Kemper, Illinois, Ruth Prather of Godfrey, Illinois, Betty Bennett of Medora, and Vicki Shanks of Utah; his companion, Charlene Morgan of Jerseyville, Illinois; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Ira and Leona Shanks; brothers, Dale and Luther Pete Prather; sisters, Bertha Bennett and Doris Warner Lamers; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Bennett and William Lamers.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and sensitivities, a private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Medora Cemetery.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Medora has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials in Kerry's name may be made to Southwestern School Foundation for Educational Excellence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.